Home States Tamil Nadu

Unlike 2014, AIADMK to have allies for Lok Sabha polls

The ruling party has maintained it will take decisions on forging alliance during the run-up to the polls and the Munusamy-led panel is now expected to set in motion the process.

Published: 23rd January 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

MGR

AIADMK party flag and party's former and present leaders. (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Wednesday announced a five-member committee led by senior leader K P Munusamy to hold seat-sharing talks with potential allies for the Lok Sabha election.

Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani, Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam and party organisation secretary J C D Prabhakar will be part of the panel, a party release said.

The ruling party has maintained it will take decisions on forging alliance during the run-up to the polls and the Munusamy-led panel is now expected to set in motion the process.

There are speculations that the regional party may align up with the BJP for the coming elections.

"We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual," senior minister D Jayakumar had said Tuesday.

While AIADMK contested all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state and won 37 of them under the leadership of late J Jayalalithaa in 2014, smaller outfits like the Kongu Youth front, Mukkalthor Puli Padai, and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi aligned with it in the 2016 assembly polls.

Kongu outfit leader U Thaniyarasu told PTI that "we are in the AIADMK front but we might consider the matter (on electoral ties with AIADMK) afresh in tune with the expectations of the people and opinions of party workers."

Days after the arch-rival DMK announced teams to hold seat-sharing talks with allies and draft poll manifesto, the AIADMK too had recently announced a 7-member panel headed by senior leader C Ponnaiyan for drafting its election manifesto.

The Congress and IUML are already in the DMK's camp and outfits like the CPI, CPI(M), Vaiko-led MDMK are likely to formally join hands with the Dravidian party to face the Lok Sabha polls.

PMK chief S Ramadoss said on Jan 21 that he has so far not decided on the question of forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp