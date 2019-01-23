Home States Tamil Nadu

Urgent hearing of Sterlite Copper plea in SC on Jan 24

File photo of Sterlite Copper plant

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper filed an interlocutory application before the Supreme Court on Tuesday accusing Tamil Nadu government of delaying implementation of National Green Tribunal’s order that allowed its Thoothukudi plant to reopen. 

The company has sought court intervention and requested the bench for an urgent hearing in the matter. The bench, comprising Justices Rohinton Nariman and Navin Sinha, agreed to hear the case on Thursday. 
Rohini Musa, counsel for Vedanta Limited, has accused the State government and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) of violating NGT judgment, which subsisted with Supreme Court rejecting government’s plea for an interim stay. 

She submitted in the court that the company was contemplating to move a contempt petition against TNPCB for not responding to its application seeking renewal of Consent to Operate (CTO). 

READ: Thoothukudi student who asked Rajinikanth 'Who are you?' arrested for anti-Sterlite protests

In December, the tribunal had quashed Tamil Nadu government’s order to close Sterlite factory and directed TNPCB to pass fresh order of renewal of consent within three weeks, besides entitling Sterlite to restoration of electricity for its operations. But, the pollution control board has so far not initiated any steps and is still examining Sterlite’s request.    

Express had reported recently on pollution control board planning to seek compliance report first under Air and Water Acts before processing Sterlite’s request for renewal of CTO. 

