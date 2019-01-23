Home States Tamil Nadu

Won’t be silent when BJP criticises AIADMK: M Thambidurai

He made these remarks while answering queries of reporters after appearing before the inquiry commission probing the death of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

M Thambidurai

Deputy Lok Sabha speaker M Thambidurai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and one of the senior leaders of the AIADMK M Thambidurai on Tuesday wondered how he could keep silent when BJP leaders made critical remarks about the State government. “In the capacity of the propaganda secretary of the AIADMK I am duty-bound to react to the remarks against the party and the government,” he added. 

Questioned about the reported remark of BJP national secretary H Raja that Thambidurai’s recent remarks indeed targeted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and did not target the BJP, Thambidurai said : “It is not nice for BJP leaders to poke their nose into the affairs of the AIADMK since we do not engage in such activities.”

Thambidurai also clarified that he would not remain silent when BJP leaders criticised the AIADMK. “Some say Dravidian parties will not survive in Tamil Nadu. BJP president Amit Shah said Tamil Nadu is a corruption-ridden State. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan says Tamil Nadu government is inactive. How can we accept these remarks and keep silent ?”

Asked about the remark of BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan that the views expressed by him (Thambidurai) were not official views of the AIADMK, Thambidurai said: “How can Tamilisai say who has the right to express views in our party ?.”

“During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Amma (J Jayalalithaa) wanted the AIADMK to win all 40 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.  On our own, we have won 37 seats.  So, during the last executive committee meeting of the party, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said we should work for winning all 40 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. So, we are working towards that goal.  When the elections are notified, our leaders will take a decision whether the AIADMK requires an alliance or not.  As of now, we are not in alliance with any party,” Thambidurai clarified. 

“The AIADMK government is maintaining a cordial relationship with the Centre. But certain demands made by Tamil Nadu government are not fulfilled by the Central government over certain issues such as the Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka government,” the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha said. 

