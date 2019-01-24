Home States Tamil Nadu

Amma to take part in temple event

 Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is in the city to participate in the 29th anniversary celebrations of Brahmasthanam temple on Thursday (today) and Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi is in the city to participate in the 29th anniversary celebrations of Brahmasthanam temple on Thursday (today) and Friday.
A release from Mata Amritanandamayi Math said “ Mata Amritanandamayi Devi reached Chennai on Wednesday as part of her 10-day tour of Tamil Nadu. 

She will be present at the 29th anniversary celebrations of Brahmasthanam temple on January 24 and 25 at Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Virugambakkam”.

“Time cards to avail token free of cost for Amma’s darshan will be distributed from 6.30 am on both days. More than a lakh devotees are expected to participate in the programme. Elaborate arrangements are being made at the math for the festival,” the release said. 

