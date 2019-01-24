Televisions screens across Tamil Nadu go black as cable operators' withdraw services in protest

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several television screens across the State went black on Thursday after the Tamizhaga Cable TV Operators Association stopped their services at 6am on Thursday, in protest of Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India’s (TRAI) new regulatory tariff.

According to the new tariff, users will have to pay only for the channels they watch and not for packages decided by the operator. Condemning this, the association decided to shut their services from 6am to 10pm on Thursday.

According to P Sakilan, president of Tamizhaga Cable TV Operators General Welfare Association, 70 per cent of connections have been blacked out as part of the protest. "Out of the 2.5 crore connections in Tamil Nadu, 1.75 crore are cable connections. There are only about 75 lakh DTH connections in the State," he said. He said that across South India, cable services have been halted in at least 6 crore

households. "In Tamil Nadu, 29,000 cable operators and across the South, 70,000 operators have signed up for the protest," he claimed.

Major cable operators taking part in the blackout include TCCL, Sumangali Cable and Jack.

The shutting down of cable services for the day has left TV viewers at a loose end. Fifty-five-year-old Vijayalakshmi Harivinayagam, a home-maker at Chrompet said she felt restless as she was unable to watch any of her regular shows.

"Every morning, I wake up at 6:30 am and watch Mooligai Samayal (herbal cooking) and try and incorporate the tips in the day's diet. I keep the news on in the background while I cook. After my husband leaves for work, I make myself a large cup of coffee and watch wrestling matches on a sports channel until lunchtime," she said, adding that television had remained her sole source of entertainment for the last three decades.

She does not know to use the Internet. She watches everything from mega-serials on regional channels, local and national news, sports to wildlife and travel documentaries. Vijayalakshmi, an ardent fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, is annoyed that she could not follow Thursday's matches.

Srinavasa Rajulu, 71, is a retired BSNL employee, who switched from newspapers to cable TV as his eyesight began to fail.

"In fact I support the Cable TV operators. I discovered gems such as Al Jazeera and BBC News as I was just flipping through channels. My wife and I started listening to Krishna Bajans in the evening as we stumbled upon it on one of the channels," he said, adding that viewers must have the option of discovering new channels. "If they do not have that choice, they will only see what they want to see about the world," he rued.

"TRAI' s new regulations, which mandate customers to pay for each channel instead of for packs, will affect the customer. We have been

providing around 250 channels for Rs 200. But if an entire family wants all their favourite channels it could cost around Rs 500," Sakilan said, alleging that this move was an attempt to wipe out cable operators and benefit big companies.