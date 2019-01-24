Australia institute to partner with IIT-M, help India draft cyber security policy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not just defence, cyber security was also discussed at the Global Investors Meet. Australian State, Queensland, will partner with IIT-Madras in helping India draft a cyber security policy, said the Trade and Investment Commissioner of Queensland, Gitesh Agarwal. “A policy on Denial of Attacks would be formulated by a Queensland institute along with the Society of Electronic Transactions and Security and IIT-Madras,” said Gitesh.

Australia betting big on Tamil Nadu

Australia is planning to invest a whopping $100 billion across 10 States in India, including Tamil Nadu. Australian consul general Susan Grace said an announcement about this would be made in 2-3 months. Also, Australian healthcare company Synapse Medical Services said it was planning to expand operations to a Tier-II city, possibly Coimbatore.