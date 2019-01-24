Home States Tamil Nadu

Automakers seek Tamil Nadu government support to boost usage of electric vehicles

International experience, automakers said, has shown that the role of governments is crucial in creating a market for Electric Vehicles

Siddharth Sridharan, Head of Business Operations at Volta Charging, speaks at a session on the automobile sector in Tamil Nadu | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electric Vehicles may be the latest trend but strong governmental support is needed, in terms of policy making, to ensure smooth transition from conventional cars to cleaner transport systems, opined manufacturers. Speaking at a session on “Sustaining the growth and exploring new frontiers overcoming emerging challenges” at the Global Investors Meet on Wednesday, industry leaders stressed on the need for “appropriate support” from government to boost the electric vehicles sector. 

“The government should chalk out a subsidy programme to boost the companies working in electric vehicle sector,” said VS Parthasarathy, Group CFO of Mahindra and Mahindra. “The entire industry is working on electric vehicles and is early awaiting the Centre’s policy on the same,” said BC Datta, vice president (corporate affairs), Hyundai. 

International experience, automakers said, has shown that the role of governments is crucial in creating a market for Electric Vehicles. “Electric cars are the future,” said Siddharth Sridharan, Head of Business Operations at Volta Charging, the largest electric vehicle charging network in the US. 

Siddharth, however, acknowledged that there are several challenges ahead for electric vehicle manufacturers. But, he believes that in the next 10 years, a significant revolution will happen in favour of EVs. 

“Our company’s aim is to increase the adoption of electric vehicles. The best way to do that is to provide a free charging network,” says Sridharan. 
Ananat Goenka, managing director of Ceat Tyres, Michael Brielmaier, managing director of Ford Motors and A Venkatramani president of Auto Components Manufacturer Association were other speakers at the event.

