Court comes to rescue of ‘dead’ woman

MADURAI: She has been running from pillar to post to prove that she is not ‘dead’. Blame the octogenarian’s plight on the death certificate forged by her relatives to stake claim on her property. Finally, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court came to her rescue, initiating suo motu proceedings.

A report that appeared in a newspaper said that 84-year-old Thottiammal of Kenikarai in Ramanathapuram had been trying in vain to cancel the death certificate issued in her name and to reclaim her property from her daughter-in-law D Meenakshi, a government school teacher.