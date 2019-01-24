Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering colleges to get quality boost via Tamil Nadu defence policy

The State policy also stressed on the need to create an ‘end-to-end’ ecosystem, which covers design, engineering and manufacturing of aircraft for the civil and defence sector.

Published: 24th January 2019

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Training fresh graduates to work in the aerospace and defence sectors will be a key focus area for Tamil Nadu, according to the Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy unveiled on Wednesday. For this, the State will partner with global or Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) who will help upgrade polytechnic and engineering colleges.    

The policy unveiled by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to target investments worth $10 billion in the next five to 10 years across six clusters in the State – Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruchy. The State policy also stressed on the need to create an ‘end-to-end’ ecosystem, which covers design, engineering and manufacturing of aircraft for the civil and defence sector.

According to the policy, the State government will also provide required facilities and support at ‘competitive rates’ to attract original equipment manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers and Indian majors in the sector. The aerospace and defence parks, which will come up in multiple locations, will house companies working on areas like forging, casting and fabrication; metal or composite manufacturing facilities; design or engineering services, assembly facilities and maintenance facilities.

According to sources, a structured package of incentives would be doled out to companies based on the quantum of their investment. 

“India will require 1,000 aircraft in the next 7-8 years,” says Lt General P R Shankar, a former director general of Artillery.

“With the advent of disruptive technologies, the entire gamut of the defence industry is undergoing a shift and Tamil Nadu has an advantage in being a frontrunner,” says Shankar.

