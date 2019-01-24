JACTTO-GEO vows to go ahead with stir, despite Madras HC’s direction to report for duty

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE: Even as the Madras High Court directed the striking government employees and teachers to join duty on Friday, the protesters have determined to go ahead with the stir until the just demands are fulfilled.

Vellore witnessed spirited protests on Thursday as the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) entered the third day.

Thousands of protesters gathered near the Collectorate at Sathuvachari here to stage road roko before courting arrest.

Police sources said around 2500 teachers and govt staff were held for staging road roko but JACTTO-GEO leaders claimed the figures were 8500 and stated that they would continue the road roko on Friday too.

“We are determined to go ahead with the stir until our demands are fulfilled. As announced already, we are going to hold road blockade on Friday as well,” said K Saravanaraj, district coordinator.

Brushing aside the talks of teachers returning to work in the wake of the court’s direction, he noted the high-level committee of JACTTO-GEO which met at Chennai had decided to go ahead with strike.

In Tiruvannamalai district, road roko was held at two places-Tiruvannamalai city and Cheyyar. Thousands of teachers and govt employees courted arrest.

Meanwhile, the Education Department officials stated that they have started steps to recruit temporary teachers.

“Head Masters have been instructed to take necessary steps to recruit temporary teachers. We will assess the number of teachers reporting for duty tomorrow. Depending upon the absentees will find temporary hands for holding classes,” Chief Education Officer V Jayakumar told Express.

The number of government schools in Tiruvannamalai is 2177 which have a teachers strength of around 12,000.