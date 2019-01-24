Home States Tamil Nadu

JACTTO-GEO vows to go ahead with stir, despite Madras HC’s direction to report for duty

Thousands of protesters gathered near the Collectorate at Sathuvachari here to stage road roko before courting arrest.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

JACTTO-GEO protest

Members of JACTTO-GEO staging a protest at Ezhilagam campus in Kamarajar salai in Chennai on Tuesday (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Even as the Madras High Court directed the striking government employees and teachers to join duty on Friday, the protesters have determined to go ahead with the stir until the just demands are fulfilled.

Vellore witnessed spirited protests on Thursday as the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) entered the third day.

Thousands of protesters gathered near the Collectorate at Sathuvachari here to stage road roko before courting arrest.

Police sources said around 2500 teachers and govt staff were held for staging road roko but JACTTO-GEO leaders claimed the figures were 8500 and stated that they would continue the road roko on Friday too.

ALSO READ: Madras HC tells striking JACTTO-GEO employees to go back to work

“We are determined to go ahead with the stir until our demands are fulfilled. As announced already, we are going to hold road blockade on Friday as well,” said K Saravanaraj, district coordinator.

Brushing aside the talks of teachers returning to work in the wake of the court’s direction, he noted the high-level committee of JACTTO-GEO which met at Chennai had decided to go ahead with strike.

In Tiruvannamalai district, road roko was held at two places-Tiruvannamalai city and Cheyyar. Thousands of teachers and govt employees courted arrest.

Meanwhile, the Education Department officials stated that they have started steps to recruit temporary teachers.

“Head Masters have been instructed to take necessary steps to recruit temporary teachers. We will assess the number of teachers reporting for duty tomorrow. Depending upon the absentees will find temporary hands for holding classes,” Chief Education Officer V Jayakumar told Express.

The number of government schools in Tiruvannamalai is 2177 which have a teachers strength of around 12,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JACTTO-GEO Madras High Court Teachers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp