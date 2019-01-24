Home States Tamil Nadu

Number of visas issued in Tamil Nadu more than doubled: French envoy

The Ambassador said a lot of small and medium enterprise companies were looking for investments in technology in France and similarly, French firms were looking for long term investments here in India

By PTI

CHENNAI: The number of visas issued to people travelling to France from Tamil Nadu has more than doubled following the setting up of a consular office in Chennai in 2017, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Zieglera said Wednesday.

Addressing a seminar during the second edition of the Global Investors Meet 2019, here, he said, "since the opening of the consular office in Chennai, it has been 15 months from now, the number of visas we have issued in Tamil Nadu has more than doubled."

"Long term visas, short term visas. I am sure there is possibility of doubling (the issuing of visas) in the next two years once again," he said.

Referring to the operation of a direct flight between Paris and Chennai, he said, "this is connecting our companies, our countries, our cities and this is connecting especially our people. I think it is very symbolic that we are building (relationship) here for the long term."

Noting that France has become the best destination in Europe in terms of attracting foreign direct investments, he said, "every year Indian companies are coming (to invest in France) and last year,it has increased by almost 70 per cent."

The Ambassador said a lot of small and medium enterprise companies were looking for investments in technology in France and similarly, French firms were looking for long term investments here in India.

"Through this exchange of companies, we (France and India) are looking to grow and move ahead together," he said.

There cannot be a "strong" economic partnership if there was not "people-to-people" partnership (between the two countries), he said.

"Here again, we are building, we are investing in this State (Tamil Nadu) on people-to-people partnership especially in education," the Ambassador said.

He said as part of attracting international students from Tamil Nadu, an education fair would be conducted on January 31 at Chennai.

More than 20 Universities and Higher Education institutions would take part in the event, he added.

The Ambassador also complimented Tamil Nadu for the "exceptional" talent pool available in the State, availability of infrastructure besides access to ports.

