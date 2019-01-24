Home States Tamil Nadu

Ponzi scheme: Family of three held in Tamil Nadu for swindling Rs 1.7 crore

The defaulters bought properties, and spent the deposited money lavishly.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Officials of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) - Vellore arrested three persons on charges of cheating and defaulting depositors to the tune of 1.7 crore near Arni in Tiruvannamalai.

The defaulters – I Ravindran (55), his wife R Indhumathi (47) and son R Vignesh (27) – were arrested at Perumbakkam in the city on Tuesday by an EOW team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police  S Navaneethakrishnan, along with Inspector B Senthil Kumar, based on a tip-off.

According to an EOW official, “The defaulters started a financial firm under the name ‘All Shine Agro farm India Ltd’ at Arni in 2010. They advertised four capital investment schemes – three-and-half-year, five-and-half-year, six and six-and-half-year – to public through pamphlets distribution. Nearly 1,500 investors were drawn to the scheme, and made deposits to the tune of 2.98 crore.”

Of 2.98 crore, only 1.3 crore was allegedly returned to the depositors. The accused then closed down the firm in 2018, and absconded to Chennai, without repayment of deposits and interests. The defaulters bought properties, and spent the deposited money lavishly, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Anbu, a resident of Jolarpet in Vellore, a case was filed by EOW Vellore. On Tuesday, the three were arrested and produced before a special court under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act, in Chennai. They were arrested under section 420  (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and section 120 b (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 5 of TNPID Act,” the EOW official added.

Before the arrest, the alleged defaulters, residents of Rathinam Nagar at Perumbakkam in Chennai, had absconded for over six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp