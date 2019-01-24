Remove ex-Minister Balakrishna Reddy 's name from Assembly website: MK Stalin

By UNI

CHENNAI: DMK President and Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin urged Speaker P Dhanapal to remove the name of former Minister P Balakrishna Reddy from the Assembly website even after he had resigned from the post in view of his conviction in a stone-pelting case.

In a statement here on Thursday, Stalin condemned the non-removal of the Minister's name from the website and termed it as illegal and murder of Assembly democracy by the Edappadi K Palaniswami led government in the State.

The Speaker should uphold the Assembly traditions by removing Mr Reddy's name from the website, inform the Election Commission that the Hosur Assembly seat held by him as vacant and increase the number of vacant seats in the Assembly to 21.