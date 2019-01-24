Home States Tamil Nadu

Remove ex-Minister Balakrishna Reddy 's name from Assembly website: MK Stalin

Stalin condemned the non-removal of the Minister's name from the website and termed it as illegal and murder of Assembly democracy.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

MK_Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on 19 January 2019. (Photo | TMC/ Twitter)

By UNI

CHENNAI: DMK President and Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin urged Speaker P Dhanapal to remove the name of former Minister P Balakrishna Reddy from the Assembly website even after he had resigned from the post in view of his conviction in a stone-pelting case.

In a statement here on Thursday, Stalin condemned the non-removal of the Minister's name from the website and termed it as illegal and murder of Assembly democracy by the Edappadi K Palaniswami led government in the State.

The Speaker should uphold the Assembly traditions by removing Mr Reddy's name from the website, inform the Election Commission that the Hosur Assembly seat held by him as vacant and increase the number of vacant seats in the Assembly to 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin Balakrishna Reddy TN Assembly website

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp