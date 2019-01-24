Suo motu proceedings on letter seeking fair probe into girl’s death

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking cognisance of a letter sent by a man seeking fair investigation into the death of his daughter, a minor tribal girl, who died two days after she was alleged to have been forcibly married by a person in December, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court initiated suo motu proceedings to ensure an impartial investigation.

According to the letter, the body of the girl was found under mysterious circumstances on December 4, 2018, two days after she was forcibly married by a man named Karthik. The victim’s father further alleged in the letter that the police fabricated records to make the death appear like a suicide.

A bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu directed the Investigating Officer to file a status report at the next hearing on Monday.