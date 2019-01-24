297 students of this Tamil Nadu government school set up student libraries at home

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A government-run school in Tiruvannamalai district has earned laurels for facilitating all the students in the institution to establish a library on their own in their houses.

Putting together the books donated by friends, teachers and issued as prizes in competitions, 297 students belonging to Government High School located at Kilpalur have established a small library in their houses.

They have converted shelves and cupboards in their houses into a makeshift library to stack the books.

“I collected books from my friends. My teachers too contributed. Now I have set up a library in my house,” said E Revathy, Class IX student.

She has managed to collect 159 books to create her own library.

K Arunkumar, a Class VIII student, is keeping 85 books in his makeshift library.

“As many as 297 students of our school have set up student libraries in their houses. This will inculcate reading in them, instead of wasting time on entertainment gadgets,” Dr S Meenakshisundaram, Head Master, told Express.

He added, “The project of establishing student libraries was started in June last year. It is a six-month project. We have completed it successfully.”

The school received an award for successfully carrying out the student library project.

Chief Education Officer V Jayakumar honoured all the 297 students at a function held in the school premises on Wednesday.

All the students were presented a shield, certificate and books in praise of their endeavour.