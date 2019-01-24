Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai collector receives Union Government award for creating awareness on girl children protection

District Collector KS Kandasamy received the award from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:58 PM

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai district has been conferred with an award for ‘good performance’ in implementing the Union Government’s ambitious project on protection and education to girl children aimed at arresting the declining child sex ratio.

Tiruvannamalai was chosen for the award for effective community management for its keen interest and commitment in implementing the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) by exploring and conducting several innovative activities to involve all sorts of the public to have a positive impact on the child sex ratio of the district, an official release said.

The innovative measures for creating awareness included letter-writing campaign, involving the school children to let their parents know of their aspirations by penning them on a postcard. Best letter writers were honoured as well.

The community was involved in several ways, particularly making women to keep oil lamps on their palms to take a pledge to let their girl children pursue education and abandon child marriages.

Tiruvannamalai child sex ratio Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

