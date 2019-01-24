Home States Tamil Nadu

TN exceeds 2 lakh crore investment target: CM Palaniswami

The government released the much-awaited aerospace and defence industrial policy, through which it’s hoping to attract a mammoth $10 billion investment in the State over the next 5-10 years.

Published: 24th January 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, launches Ford India Research and Business Centre, in Chennai on Wednesday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Global Investors Meet was off to a grand start on Wednesday with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announcing that his government had surpassed the `2 lakh crore investment target set ahead of the event. The final figures, however, will be disclosed after the event ends on Thursday. 

The government released the much-awaited aerospace and defence industrial policy, through which it’s hoping to attract a mammoth $10 billion investment in the State over the next 5-10 years. It is also hoping to rope in industry experts to upskill students enrolled in technical institutions across Tamil Nadu. 

“Now, of the Fortune 500 companies, 62 have presence in Tamil Nadu. The actual FDI inflow into the State between April 2000 and June 2018 was $27,953 million. Of this, more than 75 per cent came over the last seven years, since April 2011,” the CM said.

The defence industrial policy document was released by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “The Centre has come up with very good sustainable policies besides reaching out to every household and every production unit,” the Defence Minister said, pointing out that the ease of doing business index of India has improved. 

About 35 companies based in Tamil Nadu have signed ‘Transfer of Technology’ agreements with the DRDO. This includes MRF, which produces Aero-muscle tyres for Sukhoi fighter jets of Indian Air Force, and Lakshmi Machine Works, which manufactures aerospace components.

Several industry majors made big ticket announcements. US-based auto major Ford has invested around 1,300 crore in developing a new global technology and business centre in Chennai, while Korean car maker Hyundai will pump in `7,000 crore to expand its facility. Adani Ports has disclosed plans to invest around `12,000 crore in Tamil Nadu across sectors.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Global Investors Meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp