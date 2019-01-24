Home States Tamil Nadu

In heartwarming gesture, Actor Vijay's fans come to rescue of kids hit by TN teachers strike

Actor Vijay's fans from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur deserve praise for their initiative to help government school children with their education. 

Published: 24th January 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay

Actor Vijay.

By Online Desk

Cinema is a huge part of our lives and influences us to a great extent. In the past, we have seen fans of movie stars idolise their heroes by erecting huge banners and on the day of the movie release, they even worship the cutouts by pouring milk on it. 

However, this Kollywood hero's fans are not just celebrating the feats of their hero. In a heartwarming gesture, actor Vijay's fans from Tiruppur have launched an initiative to help school children. 

Owing to the indefinite strike called by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO), a majority of government schools in Tamil Nadu have been hit as teachers abandoned schools to participate in the strike. 

As teachers did not turn up, over 90 primary class children studying in Tiruppur's Chinnaiya Goundan Pudhur were affected. According to a Puthiya Thalaimurai report, Vijay's fans have appointed two teachers to teach the kids in the school and are planning to pay them through crowdfunding. Amidst the cutout culture, lending a helping hand to children has set these fans apart, with the move coming in for praise among parents.

In other news, two graduates in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur have come to the rescue of school children by taking up teaching jobs in the absence of the actual teachers. According to News7, Vidhya and Sabarinathan from Ariyalur's Thoothoor offered to help the village kids with their lessons.

Like the lyrics from a famous Tamil motivational song, 'Aayiram ilaignargal inainthu vittal, aayutham edhuvum thevai ilai,' meaning there's no bigger weapon than a 1000 youngsters joining hands together, these youth are the proof that we are marching towards fulfilling APJ Abdul Kalam's dream.   

