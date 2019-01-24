Home States Tamil Nadu

Will revitalise Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing sector: CM

Tamil Nadu will shortly launch an Electric Vehicles Policy and introduce environmentally friendly electric buses in Metro cities, the Chief Minister said.

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By T MURUGANANTHAM
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homegrown Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) is establishing an aerospace and defence components manufacturing unit in Coimbatore. Announcing the development, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said many more such project were on the anvil. Inaugurating the second edition of the Global Investors Meet, the Chief Minister said that “around 35 Tamil Nadu-based companies have signed ‘Transfer of Technology’ agreements with the DRDO”. This includes MRF, which makes Aero-muscle Tyre for Sukhoi fighter jets. 

Palaniswami also said the government was “committed to introducing second generation reforms” to revitalise the manufacturing sector in the State. This will include rapid infrastructure development, assured supply for quality energy,  labour reforms and tax reforms where the emphasis is on the simplification of procedure. 

“Tamil Nadu will shortly launch an Electric Vehicles Policy and introduce environmentally friendly electric buses in Metro cities,” the Chief Minister said. Tamil Nadu, over the last three decades, has registered the strongest and sustained economic growth among all States. It has become the second-largest State economy in the country, contributing 8.4 per cent to the national GDP.

“With a population of  7.2 crore, of which 80 per cent are literate and nearly 50 per cent urbanised, Tamil Nadu is an innovation-based economy,” the Chief Minister said. “Till date, 62 of the Fortune 500 companies have established their facilities in Tamil Nadu. Actual FDI inflows into Tamil Nadu between April 2000 and June 2018 was 27,953 millions US dollars. Out of this, more than 75 per cent of FDI was attracted in the last seven years since April 2011,” Palaniswami added.  

Industries Minister MC Sampath said the first edition of GIM 2015 had attracted over 2.42 lakh crore investments through 98 projects. Of this, 64 projects are in an advanced stage of implementation and many of them have started commercial production. “All projects have Investment Period ranging from three to seven years. We  closely monitor  their  implementation.”

