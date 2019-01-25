Despite show cause notice to 14,000 teachers in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, protesters continue to spill on to roads

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE/THIRUVANNAMALAI: Defying the State government’s warning to deduct salary for strike period and issuance of show cause notice, the protesting teachers continued to spill on to road going ahead with their road roko stir.

For the third consecutive day on Friday, the striking teachers and government employees staged road roko in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai as in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

They continued to gather near the Collectorate in Sathuvachari, Vellore from the morning, before blocking the road in the forenoon. The police, deployed in large numbers, rounded them up before whisking away in vehicles already kept ready.

Police sources said around 2000 protesting teachers and government employees, affiliated to Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Govt Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) courted arrest in Vellore.

Show cause notice to 8000

Talking tough, the government began issuing show cause notices to the striking teachers. About 8000 teachers who have been striking work in Vellore district are being served with the notice.

“We have a total strength of 16,200 teachers all over the district. Of them, 8000 are absent for duty. So we are issuing them show cause notice,” Chief Education Officer (CEO), Vellore, S Mars told Express.

Citing the reasons various factors, including the approaching practical examinations for the Plus Two students and the public examinations, the notice said-therefore your are directed to resume duty immediately failing which disciplinary action will initiated against you under rule 17 (b) of TNCS (D&A) Act.

Hiring temporary teachers

The process for recruiting new hands too has begun in the district. Mars informed, “The Head Masters are empowered to appoint temporary teachers. We will recruit about 7500 temporary teachers.”

6000 teachers get notice in Tiruvannamalai

The road blockade stir continued in Tiruvannamalai as well. Thousands of teachers and govt employees gathered around the Collectorate to hold road blockade.

About 6000 teachers, out of a total strength of 12,654 have participated in the strike.

“We have a total teaching strength of 12, 654 from primary to secondary levels, of them around 6000 are taking part in the strike. They are being served with the show cause notice,” Tiruvannamalai CEO V Jayakumar said on Friday.

He added, “We have initiated the process for recruiting temporary teachers with consolidated pay of Rs.7500 per month.”

Several unemployed teachers have already begun to knock the doors of the office of Chief Education Officers. They were directed to approach the concerned school Head Masters who will recruit the temporary teachers through parent-teacher association at a consolidated pay of Rs. 7500.

Meanwhile, leaders of JACCTO-GEO brushed aside the warning of the government by issuing show cause notice.

According to K Saravanaraj, district coordinator, “This is nothing but a customary issuance of notice. What the government is going to do will not deter us from going ahead with the strike until our just demands are fulfilled.”

R Jothisankar, district coordinator of Tiruvannamalai district informed that a meeting of the state office bearers of JACTTO-GEO scheduled to be held on Saturday was postponed to Monday when the case comes up before the High Court. The crucial meet will take a decision on future course of action.