Russia ship fire: Family waits for missing Tamil Nadu marine engineer with hope

The Tanzanian ship he was working caught fire while transferring fuel from another vessel, in the Black Sea in Russia on Monday.

File picture of A Avinash | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The very first voyage undertaken by 23-year-old Pattukkottai marine engineer A Avinash ended in a tragedy. The Tanzanian ship he was working caught fire while transferring fuel from another vessel, in the Black Sea in Russia on Monday. Three days later, Avinash is still missing. 

A native of Madukkur, Avinash was attracted to sailing right from his days in school, recall his friends. “He used to always talk about sea, ships and sailing,” says Prakash, who is from the same village. “Even his Facebook account is named Avin Sea Rover. Seeing his passion, his parents put him in a marine engineering college in Coimbatore,” says Prakash.

Avinash’s father M Anandsekar is a CRPF personnel. He is posted in Jharkhand currently. His mother Allirani is a teacher in the panchayat union middle school. “His mother has not eaten or slept for the last three days,” a relative told Express. Anandsekar said that he had contacted the company officials and requested them to deploy more helicopters for search and rescue operations. 

A few of Avinash’s friends have reached out to foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter. They have been given a response that the Indian government was closely monitoring the issue.

Missing Kumari sailor’s family seeks govt help
The family members of a sailor from Kanniyakumari who was reportedly missing after two ships - LPG/C Maestro and LPG/C Candy - caught fire in the Black Sea submitted a petition to Collector Prashant M Wadnere, seeking help to trace him. 

