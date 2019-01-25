Former judge, MLA and 14 others join Tamil Nadu Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 16 eminent personalities including a former judge of the Madras High Court and former MLA from Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) have joined the Congress in the presence of S Thirunavukkarasar, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee( TNCC), on Thursday.

The notable persons, who joined the TNCC, included SK Krishnan, former Judge, Madras High Court, Dr Nallamuthu, former MLA of Perambalur, who has presently switched his loyalty from the TMC (Moopanar), K Ganesan, retired principal income tax commissioner, and P Dhankodi and R Panneer, both retired GMs of BHEL, Tiruchy and others.