French connection to give Chennai state-of-the art food park, 10,000 jobs

NEW DELHI: A 500-acre state-of-the art food park modelled on France’s largest fresh produce market in the world in Rungis is likely to come up on the outskirts of Chennai. This comes after an Indo-French joint venture company GSE Avigna signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government to invest 2,000 crore in the mega food park. The project would generate jobs for 10,000 people in the state.

GSE is a French-owned company, global contractor and European leader in real estate and Avigna an Indian company involved in real estate, which has entered into the joint venture.

Talking about the project, S Rajesekharan, co-chairman of GSE Avigna and Christophe Malergue, Chief Executive Officer of GSE Avigna, said that they are looking at parcels of land in Chengalpet and Sriperumbudur.

“We are acquiring the land privately and hope that the project will gain shape in 18 months,” said Rajasekharan. The project will be taken up in three phases, he said.

The entire project will be designed on the lines of Rungis, the largest fresh produce market in the world. Fish, meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy and flowers will be sold under one roof.

“The food park proposes to have the facilities such as multi-cold storage, tropical fruit ripening chambers, meat processing, food processing, ice chamber, wholesale market, retail market, flower market, farmers’ market, dry port, logistics park, export zone, agri tourism centre, skilled labour training centre, testing laboratory, pack house (grading, sorting & packing), food court and hotel accommodation, said Rajasekaran.

The major stakeholders of this food park will be farmers, producers, organisations, wholesalers, MSME food companies, big retailers, educational and research institutions.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business will provide facilitation and support to GSE Avigna through single window facility for obtaining necessary clearances and a system for effective monitoring.

