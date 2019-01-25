Tamil Nadu: Global Investors Meet attracts over Rs 3 lakh crore investments

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping Rs 3.004 lakh crore worth investments were committed to Tamil Nadu by various international and domestic companies at the Global Investors Meet, which concluded on Thursday. Announcing the figures, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said this will create 10.5 lakh jobs in the State. Heavy and medium industries signed 304 memorandums of understanding with the government.

The second edition of the meet has managed to secure Rs 57 lakh worth additional investment commitments compared to the previous GIM held in 2015. Micro, small and medium enterprises have been a major area of focus at the event. The sector alone has attracted Rs 32,206 crore.

A total of 12,360 MoUs were signed in the MSME sector, which is likely to create around 2.9 lakh jobs. Similarly, major industries, IT, housing, tourism and higher education sectors have also attracted major investment commitments.

Announcing the details at the valedictory session, which was attended by Vice President Venkiah Naidu, Palaniswami said the third edition of GIM would be held in 2021. He said that companies based in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Finland, USA and China would invest in TN.

The Chief Minister said Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited would invest Rs 27,400 crore in Nagapattinam to establish a major petroleum refinery; car maker Hyundai would invest Rs 7,000 crore to expand its facility and begin production of its electric vehicle in Tamil Nadu. Other key investments include MRF (Rs 3,100 crore), Foxconn (Rs 2,500 crore), Adani group (Rs 10,000 crore), PSA France (Rs 1,250 crore) and Eicher Motors (Rs 1,500 crore).

Palaniswami said the State government had focused on equitable industrial development across districts of Tamil Nadu. He said companies like Britannia and Ramco had been given an attractive package of incentives to invest in Southern districts. Industries Minister MC Sampath assured that implementation of projects would be monitored.

Japan is the new BFF for TN

16 MoUs were signed between Japanese firms and TN govt as Japan plans to diversify its business interests with a focus on tourism and setting up of language centres to employ Indians in their firms

Venkaiah Naidu at the GIM

“I welcome you all to seize the moment and invest in India. We want to deepen economic ties with other countries and want a just and receptive world economic order,” the vice president said