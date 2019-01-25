HC poser to Tamil Nadu government on appointment of Secondary Grade teachers to LKG, UKG classes

By PTI

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court Friday that it would not implement a G.O for posting secondary grade teachers to LKG and UKG classes in anganwadi centres till January 30.

The submission was made on a petition by Tamil Nadu Teachers Federation General Secretary Vincent Paulraj opposing appointment of surplus secondary grade teachers to the anganwadis.

Justice R Subramanian, hearing the plea, sought an explanation from the state government on how it was claiming surplus of secondary grade teachers when vacancies existed.

He also sought to know how the government could appoint Secondary grade teachers for LKG and UKG classes when rules required Montessari or Kinder Garden trained teachers.

The Judge adjourned the matter to January 30 for further hearing.

Vicent, who pleaded the court to quash the G.O issued by the Social welfare department, said secondary grade teachers under elementary education department were being appointed for Anganwadi centres for taking LKG and UKG classes.