Mahindra’s Rs 1000 crore green push in Tamil Nadu to add jobs, houses

CHENNAI: Mahindra Group has plans to invest at least Rs 1000 crore in the State in three different projects. The company on Thursday signed three Memoranda of Understanding with Tamil Nadu government at the Global Investors Meet here.

V S Parthasarathy, Group CFO, Mahindra and Mahindra told Express the company in collaboration with MSTC, a metal scrap trading firm, will set up an auto component recycling plant in the state.

“Old vehicles will be recycled at the plant. It will help in protecting the environment along with creating job opportunities,” he said.

The company in association with Japan’s Metal One Corporation will set up steel services facility in the State and will also start a project on affordable housing. However, Parthasarathy refused to divulge the investment details of each of the three projects.

“Tamil Nadu is a hub of automobile sector and it’s time we should also think about recycling the scrap generated from the sector, he said. The old and end of life vehicles will be collected and dismantled at the plant. The company has a similar auto component recycling facility in a few other locations in the country,” he said.

