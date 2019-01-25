Mekedatu project: Edappadi K Palaniswami urges Modi to reject Karnataka’s report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the submission of Detailed Project Report (DPR) on constructing a Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project at Mekedatu across Cauvery river by Karnataka government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and requested him to direct the Ministry of Water Resources and the Central Water Commission to reject outright and return the DPR submitted by Karnataka.

Pointing out that the DPR had been prepared and submitted in clear violation of Supreme Court verdict dated February 16, 2018, the chief minister, in his letter to the prime minister, said he was expecting a positive response from the prime minister on his request.

Recalling that he had already written to him seeking the withdrawal of permission given to Karnataka by the CWC for preparing DPR on Mekedatu project, the chief minister said despite the objections from Tamil Nadu government, the Karnataka government had furnished the DPR to the CWC on January 18 for the Mekedatu project and requested to accord further clearances for the Project.

The Tamil Nadu government had filed an application before the SC on November 30, 2018, to direct the CWC to withdraw the permission granted to Karnataka for preparation of the DPR. “Therefore, the matter is already before the SC. Lakhs and lakhs of farmers of Tamil Nadu dependent on Cauvery water are agitated that they will be deprived of their due share of water as per the judgment of the apex court if Mekedatu or any such project is taken up in the Cauvery basin by upper riparian States,” Palaniswami added.