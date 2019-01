By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Governor to order the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The State government adopted a resolution in September last year recommending to the Governor the release of the convicts.

The resolution with the relevant documents had been forwarded to the Governor. But, he is yet to take any decision even after 138 days, Ramadoss said in a press release.