Home States Tamil Nadu

Saint Gobain to pump up investment in Tamil Nadu by Rs 720 crore

With this new investment, the company aims to expand its existing float glass manufacturing plant at Sriperumbudur, which is referred as World Glass Complex.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saint Gobain will make a fresh investment of 720 crore in Tamil Nadu. The company signed a memorandum of understanding for the project with the State government during the Global Investors Meet 2019.

“This will be the fifth phase of investment by the company in the State. With this, the total investment of Saint Gobain in Tamil Nadu has reached 3400 crore,” said B Santhanam, managing director, Saint Gobain India private limited.

With this new investment, the company aims to expand its existing float glass manufacturing plant at Sriperumbudur, which is referred as World Glass Complex. Besides, it also plans the expansion of its existing plants at Perundurai and Tiruvallur.

Float glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain is all set to get its third float glass plant unit at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district. 

Notably, the company’s third unit at Sriperumbudur will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 28. The Sriperumbudur plant has two float glass plants with a total capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day. The new plant will expand its facility further and boost production. The company had inked an MOU with the Tamil Nadu government during 2015 Global Investors Meet to invest in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saint Gobain Global Investors Meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp