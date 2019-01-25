Saint Gobain to pump up investment in Tamil Nadu by Rs 720 crore

Binita Jaiswal By

NEW DELHI: Saint Gobain will make a fresh investment of 720 crore in Tamil Nadu. The company signed a memorandum of understanding for the project with the State government during the Global Investors Meet 2019.

“This will be the fifth phase of investment by the company in the State. With this, the total investment of Saint Gobain in Tamil Nadu has reached 3400 crore,” said B Santhanam, managing director, Saint Gobain India private limited.

With this new investment, the company aims to expand its existing float glass manufacturing plant at Sriperumbudur, which is referred as World Glass Complex. Besides, it also plans the expansion of its existing plants at Perundurai and Tiruvallur.

Float glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain is all set to get its third float glass plant unit at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

Notably, the company’s third unit at Sriperumbudur will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on January 28. The Sriperumbudur plant has two float glass plants with a total capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day. The new plant will expand its facility further and boost production. The company had inked an MOU with the Tamil Nadu government during 2015 Global Investors Meet to invest in the State.