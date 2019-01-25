Home States Tamil Nadu

Start sculpting country's freedom with responsibility: Kamal Haasan tells youth

On the occasion of National Voters day, Kamal Haasan put out a tweet conveying a strong message to youth.

Published: 25th January 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and requested the youth to help build a powerful India.

On the occasion of National Voters day, Kamal Haasan put out a tweet conveying a strong message to youth. In his tweet, he said," The voting rights gives us the opportunity to sculpt our collective destiny, our collective future. Start sculpting the country's freedom with responsibility. Young minds always have a wish list, a time bound bucket list. Please put the Need to vote on top of the list. I put it in 3rd or 4th place, Many of my friends were even worse, they did not vote. Now we suffer the consequences".

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls

He further added, "The onus of fighting corruption and bringing new politiculture rests with the youth. Only the youth now have the tenacity of purpose and will. Help build a powerful India which is long overdue".

With the Lok Sabha elections just months away, Kamal Haasan during a recent interaction with media said his party was willing to join hands with like-minded parties who are against corruption and focused on making Tamil Nadu a progressive state.

"The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is ready to join hands with those parties, who dream to make Tamil Nadu a progressive State and also corruption-free," Haasan said.

When asked about him contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he said it would be decided by the party.

The party would discuss all these issues in detail since it was formed for the benefit of Tamil Nadu and not individuals, the MNM chief added.

(With inputs from PTI)

TAGS
Kamal Haasan National Voters day Makkal Needhi Maiam

