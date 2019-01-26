JACTTO-GEO appears undaunted by overnight swoop down on leaders, determines to intensify stir

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Appearing to be undaunted by the overnight operation of arrest frontline leaders of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO), the protesters assert that they will intensify the stir until the just demands are fulfilled and the arrested leaders are released.

As many six top leaders of JACTTO-GEO were arrested in Vellore after they were lured by the police for talks at the District Police Office at Sathuvachari on Friday night while 9 top leaders, coordinating the struggle, were held by the cops in Tiruvannamalai, sources said.

The halls, where the protesters were detained after road roko, witnessed spirited sit-in demonstrations till late in the night as the teachers and government employees refused to disperse unless the arrested leaders were released. However, they relented after hours of slogan raising.

Even as the crack down on strike is expected to continue, the coordinators of the organisation are moving around cautiously to skip the eyes of the police, the sources noted.

Yet, they are in no mood to give up the stir. “We are protesting only to get our just demands are fulfilled. Even if the top leaders are arrested, we are not going backtrack, instead we have determined to intensify the stir,” T Immanuel Das, State executive committee member of Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Federation (TESTF) told Express.

He added that severe protests will break out on Monday near the collectorate in Vellore.

In Tiruvannamalai also the teachers and government employees are gearing up for a massive protest, for which they are seeking support of all the teachers and government employees.

“We are explaining the cause of the strike our colleagues by visiting their houses. We are demanding a fair pension. We are kept in the dark about where the money collected from us is kept pooled. All the teachers are realising the need of the strike. So, the support will begin to grow further,” said R Chitra, an organiser of JACTTO-GEO in Tiruvannamalai.

Officers in ready mode

Meanwhile, the officials of the School Education department are on their toes looking for eligible hands to run the classes as mandated by the government.

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Vellore, S Mars held a meeting with his subordinates to take stock of the situation on Saturday.

Tiruvannamalai CEO V Jayakumar informed that recruitment of temporary teachers will be get underway on Monday after verifying the number of absentees.

“We will verify the number of absentees on Monday, after that will start recruiting temporary teachers,” he told Express.

The salary of Rs. 10,000 per month for the temporary recruits will be borne by the government. Jayakumar hoped that many of the teachers return to duty on Monday as several of them had turned up for the Republic Day events in their respective schools.