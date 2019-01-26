Home States Tamil Nadu

Madaras High Court notice to Centre on plea to nominate directors to Repco Bank

According to the petitioner, the bank was formed for the welfare of repatriates from various countries like Myanmar (Burma), Sri Lanka and Vietnam to provide rehabilitation and assistance.

Published: 26th January 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued the notice to the Centre on a plea seeking to nominate directors to the Repco Bank according to the provisions of the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from P Dhanapal, a Sri Lankan repatriates and a member of the Repatriates Co-operative Finance and Development Bank Shareholders' Welfare Association.

The judge directed the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and the Central Registrar of Co-operative Societies, New Delhi, to consider within four weeks a representation dated October 10, 2018, from the association to nominate directors to the Repco Bank according to the provisions of the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act.

According to the petitioner, the bank was formed for the welfare of repatriates from various counties like Myanmar (Burma), Sri Lanka and Vietnam to provide rehabilitation and assistance for their development.

It is spread over four southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala -- and the Union territory of Puducherry. The management of the bank is run by the board of directors.

According to section 48 of the Act, if the equity share capital held by the central or a state government is 51 per cent and above, three persons can be nominated to the board, provided that the number of such nominated persons shall not exceed one-third of the number of the board members.

However, the bank had framed its own bye-laws, wherein Clause 30 provided for 15 directors under various categories.

At present, there are only six nominated directors, including two from the petitioner association. Hence, the association or the repatriates were unable to participate in the administration, the petitioner submitted.

The association had sent a representation in this connection on October 10 last year. As there was no response, it had moved the high court with the present petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Repco Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp