Petition seeking CBI probe in Kodanad estate break in and murder case rejected

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The SC has refused to entertain a plea seeking CBI probe into the murder of a security guard at the Kodanad Estate in 2017. A PIL, filed by ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy, had sought “independent investigation” into the allegation that CM Palaniswami was involved in the case. Palaniswami had denied the charge. “We do not consider the present to be a fit case for admission. The writ is, accordingly, dismissed,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The plea had also sought directions to the State police to hand over the records relating to the robbery at the estate and murder of home guard Om Bahadur. On April 23, 2017, Bahadur was murdered in an alleged robbery attempt at Kodanad Estate, the retreat home of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. A total of 10 people were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was also filed.

HC reserves order on journo’s plea against FIR

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its order on the maintainability of a plea from Mathew Samuel, former Tehelka journalist, seeking to quash the FIR filed in connection with the video clips pertaining to the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the dacoity and murder in Kodanadu Estate. Justice Anand Venkatesh reserved the order after the preliminary arguments by Mathew’s counsel and Public Prosecutor A Natarajan.