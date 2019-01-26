Home States Tamil Nadu

Petition seeking CBI probe in Kodanad estate break in and murder case rejected

The SC has refused to entertain a plea seeking CBI probe into the murder of a security guard at the Kodanad Estate in 2017.

Police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa following the murder of a security guard. (File Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The SC has refused to entertain a plea seeking CBI probe into the murder of a security guard at the Kodanad Estate in 2017. A PIL, filed by ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy, had sought “independent investigation” into the allegation that CM Palaniswami was involved in the case. Palaniswami had denied the charge. “We do not consider the present to be a fit case for admission. The writ is, accordingly, dismissed,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The plea had also sought directions to the State police to hand over the records relating to the robbery at the estate and murder of home guard Om Bahadur. On April 23, 2017, Bahadur was murdered in an alleged robbery attempt at Kodanad Estate, the retreat home of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. A total of 10 people were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was also filed.

HC reserves order on journo’s plea against FIR

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its order on the maintainability of a plea from Mathew Samuel, former Tehelka journalist, seeking to quash the FIR filed in connection with the video clips pertaining to the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the dacoity and murder in Kodanadu Estate. Justice Anand Venkatesh reserved the order after the preliminary arguments by Mathew’s counsel and Public Prosecutor A Natarajan. 

Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
