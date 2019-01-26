Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi’s Madurai visit on Sunday to boost healthcare sector in big way

The PM will lay foundation for the AIIMS in Madurai and inaugurate the super speciality blocs of Rajaji Medical College, Madurai; Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the India-South Africa Business Forum meeting in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madurai on Sunday will give a boost to health care facilities and services in Madurai district and adjoining areas as he is scheduled to lay foundation for the AIIMS in Madurai and inaugurate the super speciality blocs of Rajaji Medical College, Madurai; Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College, as a part of expansion projects of the three medical colleges. 

AIIMS hospital will be built at a cost of 1,264 crore and the construction will be completed by September 2022. The AIIMS is to be set up with a long-term focus on PG and higher education and research. It will have a capacity of 100 MBBS seats and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats.

Total project cost for the upgrade of the three medical colleges with super speciality blocs is `450 crore. At Rajaji Medical College, the project involves construction of 320 bedded Super Speciality Block (including 50 ICU beds) with 7 departments, viz. Neurosurgery, Neurology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Microvascular and Medical & Surgical Gastroenterology.

At Thanjavur Medical College, the project involves construction of 290 bedded Super Speciality Block (including 90 ICU beds) with 10 departments, viz. Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Nephrology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Medical Gastroenterology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Vascular Surgery, with 5 Operation Theatres.

At Tirunelveli Medical College, the project involves construction of 330 bedded Super Speciality Block with 8 departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi PM in Madurai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp