PM Modi’s Madurai visit on Sunday to boost healthcare sector in big way

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madurai on Sunday will give a boost to health care facilities and services in Madurai district and adjoining areas as he is scheduled to lay foundation for the AIIMS in Madurai and inaugurate the super speciality blocs of Rajaji Medical College, Madurai; Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College, as a part of expansion projects of the three medical colleges.

AIIMS hospital will be built at a cost of 1,264 crore and the construction will be completed by September 2022. The AIIMS is to be set up with a long-term focus on PG and higher education and research. It will have a capacity of 100 MBBS seats and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats.

Total project cost for the upgrade of the three medical colleges with super speciality blocs is `450 crore. At Rajaji Medical College, the project involves construction of 320 bedded Super Speciality Block (including 50 ICU beds) with 7 departments, viz. Neurosurgery, Neurology, Nephrology, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Microvascular and Medical & Surgical Gastroenterology.

At Thanjavur Medical College, the project involves construction of 290 bedded Super Speciality Block (including 90 ICU beds) with 10 departments, viz. Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, Nephrology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Medical Gastroenterology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Vascular Surgery, with 5 Operation Theatres.

At Tirunelveli Medical College, the project involves construction of 330 bedded Super Speciality Block with 8 departments.