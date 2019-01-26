Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission steps in to help bonded labour survivors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what is called the first-of-its-kind initiative, the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) has joined hands with International Justice Mission, an NGO that focuses on human rights and law enforcement, to conduct livelihood programmes for 800 bonded labour survivors in three districts.

The MoU was signed by representatives of the two parties to implement the livelihood programme on a pilot basis in 22 blocks of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts for a period of one year.

Apart from livelihood support, the main objectives of the programme are to form and strengthen self-help groups, raise awareness and help in capacity-building of the functionaries, according to the MoU.

The project is said to be developed using a ‘trauma-informed’ approach and will have a survivor leadership programme under the IJM.