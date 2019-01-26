To crackdown on e-waste, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board proposes a mega inventory

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has proposed to prepare an inventory of e-waste generated in the State. The move is likely to help Tamil Nadu, the second-largest producer of electronic waste in the country after Maharashtra, regulate the problem.

A tender has been issued inviting bids from prospective institutions that have experience in carrying out such a mammoth study. This is not the first piece of policy to deal with e-waste in the country.

The Union Environment Ministry has notified the e-waste management rules of 2016 while Tamil Nadu has a separate e-waste policy, which talks about minimising waste generation and utilising it for beneficial purposes through eco-friendly recycling.

“However, it has been observed that waste from electrical and electronic equipment are stored, processed, recycled and reused in a manner that may be detrimental to the environment,” said a senior TNPCB official.

“Chennai is a major information and communication technology (ICT) hub, and with the industry now expanding to Tier II and Tier III cities and towns, there is an urgent need to prepare an inventory of E-waste generated in the State so that an action plan can be formulated and the legislations framed in this context can be implemented effectively,” the pollution control board official told Express.

The tender document, a copy of which is available with Express, says the study should be completed within six months time and should identify and quantify the e-waste generation from every manufacturer, producer, bulk consumer, collection centres, dealers, e-retailer, refurbisher, dismantler and recyler.

The study will be carried out in three phases. In the first phase, eight districts — Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai — will be covered. Sources said a pre-bid conference has been convened on February 7 afternoon to clarify any issues regarding the bidding document.

At the end of the study, TNPCB will have final reports of all e-waste types and quantitative database of the components. A directory containing names and contact details of e-waste generator in the State and a district-wise details on waste generation, collection, recycling through organised sector and informal sector.

As per the recent ASSOCHAM-NEC study, India continues to generate the highest amount e-waste vis-a-vis China, US, Japan and Germany. In India, Maharashtra alone contributes 19.8% of the waste but recycles only about 47,810 TPA (tonnes per annum) whereas its counterpart Tamil Nadu (13%) recycles about 52,427. West Bengal produces 9.8 per cent of the e-waste, Delhi 9.5 per cent, Karnataka 8.9 per cent, and Madhya Pradesh 7.6 per cent, says the study.