300 held for black flag protests against Narendra Modi in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 300 people, including MDMK leader Vaiko, May 17 Movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam founder Kolathur Mani, were arrested from Kattabomman statue by police in Madurai on Sunday for staging a black flag protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

Over 100 cadres of MDMK had raised slogans against the PM's visit by waving black flags and releasing black balloons. Cadres also tried to arrange for a mic, but police did not allow them to do so. This led to heated arguments between the cadres and police, with the former attempting to block a road.

Addressing mediapersons, Vaiko accused Modi of failing to visit Gaja-affected places. He also alleged the Prime Minister had cleared the path for construction of a dam at Mekedatu in Karnataka and of a new dam to replace the Mullaperiyar reservoir in Kerala.

He accused the Centre of acting against Tamil people and alleged that the State government was a puppet in the hands of the central government.

Tamil outfits, including Tamil Viduthalai Katchi, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, May 17 Movement, participated in the black flag protest and raised slogans such as 'Go back Modi'. At one point, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam members tried to set a BJP flag on fire but police put out the fire. As many as 100 MDMK workers and 200 members of the Tamil outfits were arrested at the end of the three-hour protest.