Sri Bangaru Adigalar is a spiritual guru focussed on breaking social barriers, say devotees

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

Devotees of Sri Bangaru Adigalar of Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peetam have expressed their happiness over the conferment of Padma Shri on the spiritual guru.

A temple for Adiparasakthi was established at Melmaruvathur, nearly 100 km from Chennai, in 1977. Before the temple was established, a ‘swayambu’ (self-manifested or not made by human hands) had emerged beneath a neem tree near the temple. After the temple was established near the neem tree, it was called Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peetam. Bangaru Adigalar (78), or ‘Amma’, as he is called by devotees, established the temple and became a spiritual guru.

Today, the peetam runs various educational institutions for the benefit of devotees and the poor, including the Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Science and Research. Besides, the peetam conducts various social service programmes such as free medical camps and free marriages.

READ: Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2019

AK Moorthy, a former Union minister, told Express: “I have been visiting the temple for the last three decades. In this temple, all women are allowed to perform poojas in the sanctum sanctorum. It is a spiritual revolution. Sri Bangaru Adigalar practises what he preaches. Here, all devotees are being treated equally without caste and religious barriers. The swamigal has been serving poor and weaker sections. Many social service programs have been carried out by temple authorities under the guidance of Adigalar.”

C Vasantha (56), a devotee from Tenkasi, said, “I feel my problems have slowly disappeared after I started worshipping in the temple. He is a great spiritual guru.”