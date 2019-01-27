Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Bangaru Adigalar is a spiritual guru focussed on breaking social barriers, say devotees

Bangaru Adigalar, or ‘Amma’, as he is called by devotees, established the temple and became a spiritual guru.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Bangaru Adigalar

Sri Bangaru Adigalar

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

Devotees of Sri Bangaru Adigalar of Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peetam have expressed their happiness over the conferment of Padma Shri on the spiritual guru.

A temple for Adiparasakthi was established at Melmaruvathur, nearly 100 km from Chennai, in 1977. Before the temple was established, a ‘swayambu’ (self-manifested or not made by human hands) had emerged beneath a neem tree near the temple. After the temple was established near the neem tree, it was called Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peetam. Bangaru Adigalar (78), or ‘Amma’, as he is called by devotees, established the temple and became a spiritual guru.

Today, the peetam runs various educational institutions for the benefit of devotees and the poor, including the Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Science and Research. Besides, the peetam conducts various social service programmes such as free medical camps and free marriages.

READ: Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2019

AK Moorthy, a former Union minister, told Express: “I have been visiting the temple for the last three decades. In this temple, all women are allowed to perform poojas in the sanctum sanctorum. It is a spiritual revolution. Sri Bangaru Adigalar practises what he preaches. Here, all devotees are being treated equally without caste and religious barriers. The swamigal has been serving poor and weaker sections. Many social service programs have been carried out by temple authorities under the guidance of Adigalar.”

C Vasantha (56), a devotee from Tenkasi, said, “I feel my problems have slowly disappeared after I started worshipping in the temple. He is a great spiritual guru.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Bangaru Adigalar Padma Shri Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peetam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp