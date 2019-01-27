Atmosphere of suspicion being created over general quota to serve own interest: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked those opposing the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category. Addressing a BJP party rally in Madurai, Modi asked people of the State to remain vigilant against such ‘negative forces’.

Virtually sounding the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections from Madurai, the Prime Minister said: “It’s unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by a few people in Tamil Nadu (over the EWS quota issue) to serve their own selfish interest. Any political thought that is against the poor will not be beneficial for anyone.”

Modi claimed the decision for the EWS quota was taken in such a way that it did not infringe on the rights of Dalits, tribals and other backward communities.

He said the Centre was trying to make Tamil Nadu the hub for aerospace and defence industry in the country. He lauded Tamil Nadu for being one of the most industrially-progressive States in the country.

The Prime Minister was referring largely to the DMK, which had moved the High Court against the quota.

Attacking the opposition further, Modi said the Centre’s efforts against corruption have created a stir “from Chennai to Delhi”.

“All those used to ‘making bills’ in government contracts are now facing the music. That is why they are coming together,” he said in a snide reference to the alliance talks among the opposition parties.

“They say that keeping aside all other considerations, they must unite to remove this ‘watchman’. However big a group they form out of fear and negativity, Narendra Modi will stand firmly with the poor,” he said.

“Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad,” Modi said.