#GoBackModi trends again on Twitter ahead of PM's visit to Tamil Nadu

PM Narendra Modi is visiting Madurai on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur. #GoBackSadistModi also continues to trend. 

Published: 27th January 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, Hashtag 'GoBackModi' is trending on Twitter for the last 12 hours.

PM Narendra Modi is visiting Madurai on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur. He will also be addressing a public gathering at the Mandola Nagar Ground.

Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain tight security ahead of Modi's visit. Director General of Police TK Rajendran and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar have been closely monitoring the security arrangements. 

Meanwhile, a lot of people took to the social media platforms to express their disapproval against PM's visit to the state. While #GoBackModi continues to be the top trending hashtag in India, #GoBackSadistModi also continues to trend. 

Here are some of the tweets criticising PM Modi's visit:

MDMK chief Vaiko led a protest at Madurai against PM Modi's visit to the city.

On the other hand, BJP supporters tweeted using the hashtags '#TNWelcomesModi' and '#MaduraiThanksModi.' BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Muralidhar Rao, Tamilisai Soundararajan and others also contributed tweets to the hashtag.

Following this, the PM will visit Kochi to inaugurate a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited project. He will also address a public rally.

