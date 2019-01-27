GoBackModi trends again on Twitter ahead of PM's visit to Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, Hashtag 'GoBackModi' is trending on Twitter for the last 12 hours.

PM Narendra Modi is visiting Madurai on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur. He will also be addressing a public gathering at the Mandola Nagar Ground.

Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain tight security ahead of Modi's visit. Director General of Police TK Rajendran and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar have been closely monitoring the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, a lot of people took to the social media platforms to express their disapproval against PM's visit to the state. While #GoBackModi continues to be the top trending hashtag in India, #GoBackSadistModi also continues to trend.

Here are some of the tweets criticising PM Modi's visit:

The man who has always betrayed my state and my people!#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/fjjzJc4yIh — MuthuKrish (@Bala_Krish_07) January 27, 2019

A man who dint come to Gaja cyclone why is he coming now..#Gobackmodi pic.twitter.com/CYw00lcNiF — Manivannan Govindan (@ManivannanGov12) January 27, 2019

As usual BJP calls those that oppose their policies & leaders as “Anti-National forces”, even as their crude attempts to trend a hashtag are exposed.



As head of @DMKITwing, I reiterate that we do not follow the playbook of the BJP’s IT Cell. #GobackModi is the people’s voice. https://t.co/DrAUOkCfiP — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) January 27, 2019

MDMK chief Vaiko led a protest at Madurai against PM Modi's visit to the city.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Visuals of protest led by MDMK Chief Vaiko against PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/X8OtzJmMPV — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

On the other hand, BJP supporters tweeted using the hashtags '#TNWelcomesModi' and '#MaduraiThanksModi.' BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, Muralidhar Rao, Tamilisai Soundararajan and others also contributed tweets to the hashtag.

New Era For Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister @NarendraModi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as several other key projects of public interest in Madurai, Tamil Nadu#TNWelcomesModi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 27, 2019

Following this, the PM will visit Kochi to inaugurate a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited project. He will also address a public rally.