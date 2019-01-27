Home States Tamil Nadu

Government tightening screws on striking teachers: 12 JACTTO-GEO leaders placed under suspension in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

All the eight teachers are main leaders of JACTTO-GEO in the district and had led the stir before being arrested on Friday night.

Published: 27th January 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 12:52 AM

By R Sivakumar
A day after arresting the frontline leaders of JACTTO-GEO, the government is tightening the screws further by placing them under suspension. As many as 12 teachers leading the strike are suspended in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts. The Chief Education Officers issued the orders.

In Vellore, the axe fell on L Mani, district president of Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation (TNPTF), Amarnath, district secretary, and Suresh, block level office-bearer and Prince Deva Asirvatham, another leader, said a senior official of School Education Department.

“These teachers are placed under suspension following their arrest and subsequent remand in judicial custody. The suspension order comes into effect subsequent to their arrest,” the official told Express.

Tiruvannamalai Chief Education Officer (CEO) issued orders placing under suspension eight teachers-S Palani, SA Murugan, C Ramakrishnan, A Anthoniraj, A Selvam, M Sundarraj, J Kuppan and J Venkatesan.

All the eight teachers are main leaders of JACTTO-GEO in the district and had led the stir before being arrested on Friday night.

Meanwhile, sources said the Police have been booking cases against block level coordinators of JACTTO-GEO in order to muzzle the protest.

JACTTO Teachers strike Vellore

