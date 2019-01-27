Home States Tamil Nadu

Sankara Eye Foundation's Dr RV Ramani: How a man’s vision gave millions their eyesight

Even as congratulations pour for Ramani for being awarded Padma Shri, the story of how he struggled through the initial years and evolved a sustainable business model is a miracle.

Published: 27th January 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

DR_RV_RAMANI

Dr RV Ramani with late former President APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo | Sankara Eye Foundation/ Facebook)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This eye hospital is today cited as a case study at Harvard Business School. With over 1.8 million free eye surgeries conducted over a span of 40 years, Sankara Eye Foundation runs one of the biggest charitable eye hospitals in India. 

This is all the outcome of one man’s vision — Dr RV Ramani — who was ably supported by his wife Dr Radha Ramani. Even as congratulations pour for Ramani for being awarded Padma Shri, the story of how he struggled through the initial years and evolved a sustainable business model with social cause being its driving force, is nothing short a miracle. 

Sankara Eye hospitals work on 80:20 ratio. While 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are the rural poor who receive totally free eye care, the rest of the 20 per cent are the affordable patients who pay for their treatment, thereby cross subsidising and making the hospital self-sustaining. 

READ: Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2019

Ramani, who is founder and managing trustee of the Foundation, told Express, “Me and my wife had successful private practices, but we both wanted to do more to help those who could not afford costly medical care. This thought made us open a small clinic in Coimbatore and our actual journey started in May 1977. Today, we conduct over 500 free eye surgeries daily.”  

The group has established its footprint in other states including Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru and Shimoga (Karnataka), Anand (Gujarat), Ludhiana (Punjab), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kanpur (UP).

The Foundation’s head of operations, Bharat Balasubramaniam, says every year ends in a deficit as the foundation is heavily dependent on funding from State governments and public. “Under National Programme for the Control of Blindness, wherein the Centre allots State government funds, we were getting 1,000 per cataract surgery which is now raised to Rs 2,000. However, the problem is that there is a huge backlog,” he said. 

Murali Krishnamurthy, founder of California-based Sankara Eye Foundation, which raises capital costs to build hospitals in India, told Express: “He and his wife dedicated their entire lives for this cause. This motivates us more in striving towards our goal of eradicating blindness in India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sankara Eye Foundation Dr RV Ramani Padma Shri Padma awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp