Masked robbers open fire at liquor outlet staff in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In an attempt to loot a Tasmac outlet at Melpuzhuthiyur in Chengam, two unidentified persons opened fire against a supervisor, and attacked a salesman with the butt of the pistol on Friday night.

The attempt was foiled and the staff managed to escape with the collection money. 

At around 10.30 pm, the supervisor, K Shanmugam of Melpuzhuthiyur, and the salesman, Lakshmanan, were intervened by two masked men on a two-wheeler who demanded cash. When the staff refused, the robbers reportedly fired a bullet into the air, and triggered the next bullet towards Shanmugam’s leg, said a police official from Chengam station.

He sustained bruises while Lakshmanan sustained injuries on his head as he was attacked with the butt of the pistol. Shanmugam immediately alerted the police. Meanwhile, the staff also managed to escape with the collection money, said the source.

The two fled the spot on hearing the police. The injured staff were admitted to the Chengam government hospital. A case has been registered.

