PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid political speculations ahead of Parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be built in Thoppur, Madurai at an event held at Mandela Nagar here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister who arrived at Madurai on a special flight on Sunday forenoon was received by the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, at the airport, after which he proceeded to the venue on road.

About four years after the announcement for the ambitious AIIMS project in Tamil Nadu was made by the Centre, Modi, during an event organised at Mandela Nagar here, laid the foundation stone for the premier institute that is to be built within 45 months at an allocated budget of Rs. 1,264 crores.

During the event, Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Super Speciality blocks of government medical college hospitals in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thanjuvar built at a total cost of Rs.450 crores contributed by the Centre and Rs. 85 crores contributed by the State. Also, the Prime Minister dedicated 12 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) in Tamil Nadu to the public.

Narendra Modi who addressed the gathering here stated that the AIIMS in New Delhi has created a brand name in the healthcare sector and that the brand has now reached all corners of the country with the premier facility coming up in many States.

He told that the AIIMS to be built in Thoppur would benefit the entire population of Tamil Nadu. He then added that 89,000 beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) have been covered in Tamil Nadu, at a cost of about Rs. 200 crores since its launch over three months ago. Modi who said that the Centre which is committed to strengthen the healthcare sector has opened 1,320 health and wellness centres in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister also stated that during the NDA rule in the last four-and-a-half years, MBBS seats have been increased by 30 percent.

Speaking during the function, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami placed a request to the Prime Minister on the formation of a government medical college in Ramanathapuram district.

The Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, Minister for Revenue R B Udhayakumar and Union Minister of State for Shipping and Finance Pon Radhakrishnan also took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony at Mandela Nagar.

AIIMS in Tamil Nadu was first announced in February 2015 during the budgetary speech by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Following this announcement, the state government drew up a list of five possible locations namely Chengalpet in Kancheepuram district, Pudukkottai city in Pudukkottai district, Sengipatti in Thanjavur district, Perundhurai in Erode district and Thoppur in Madurai district. Ending the three-year-long speculation that was in rife on finalising the AIIMS site in the State, the Centre on June 19 zeroed in on Thoppur in Madurai for establishing the institution at 262.62 acres of land.

The RTI response received by Express from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by Express in August revealed that Madurai district scored 82 of the total 90 marks, as evaluated by the selection committee that was appointed by the Centre to decide the location of AIIMS site in Tamil Nadu.

To be built under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the ambitious project received Cabinet approval on December 17 last year.

The 750-bedded premier institute will have 15-20 super speciality departments and is to house a medical college, AYUSH block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities.The institute will pave way for the creation of 100 MBBS seats and 60 B Sc Nursing seats.

The facility in Madurai is expected to cater to around 1,500 outpatients a day and 1,000 inpatients a month. The hospital will include Emergency/Trauma beds, AYUSH beds, private beds, ICU Speaciality and Superspeciality beds.

MDMK stages protest against Modi; many detained

Led by party chief Vaiko, MDMK cadres Sunday staged a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before he arrived here, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Police said the protesters were detained. Releasing black baloons, the protesting party cadres raised slogans against Modi alleging that he betrayed the interests of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery and other issues.

The protest was held near the Periyar bus stand in the city, away from the venue of the AIIMS site. In a counter move, BJP youth wing supporters put up posters sarcastically "welcoming Vaiko".

The MDMK cadres claimed that the centre had accorded "permission to projects like neutrino and hydrocarbon extraction" which, according to them, would have an adverse impact on the livelihood of the farmers and also affect the common people.

On the Cauvery issue, they alleged that the Centre was supportive of Karnataka's bid to build a dam at Mekedatu across the river by giving permission for preparing a detailed project report.

The MDMK cadres, however, said the protest was not against the AIIMS. Slogans like "go back Modi," and counter hashtags "Madurai thanks Modi," and "TN welcomes Modi" trended on micro blogging site Twitter.

Tamil Nadu unit BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan strongly condemned MDMK for staging the protest ahead of the prime minister laying the foundation for a big project beneficial to the state.

(With agency inputs)