Roosters headed to the East on the Tiruchy-Howrah Express have valid tickets, but of course, no proof of identity

TIRUCHY: Travelling on the Tiruchy-Howrah Express, one may wonder why so many fellow passengers have the sound of a rooster crowing as their mobile phone ringtone. The picture becomes clearer as heading to the washroom, one will find an actual rooster sitting pretty in the aisle. And rest assured, it is not part of the railway’s catering service.

Roosters on this train have valid tickets, but of course, no identity card. Every week, hundreds of such roosters are transported on this bi-weekly train (Tuesday and Friday) from Tiruchy for rooster fighting competitions held in Odisha and West Bengal. Roosters from the State are favoured by trainers in the eastern States as they are taller and stronger. The birds are mostly purchased from Tiruchy, Dindigul and Erode.

“We spend about Rs 3,000 for a sturdy rooster. If they are transported on the parcel van, we would not be able to take care of them. So, we book tickets for them by providing some random name so we get adequate space,” said Babu Mondal, a trader from Odisha.

TTEs come to know about the feathered passengers only later. Unlike ticketless travellers who prefer to lay low, the roosters start crowing to let checkers know they are on board. Rather than asking for the bird to be shifted to the parcel van or de-boarding the passenger, most ticket checkers collect fines. The fines add to the Rs 1.5 lakh each ticket checker has to collect every month from inspections. However, sources said the target is an unofficial one set by senior officials.

The recent decision of the Indian Railways to modify coaches of the Tiruchy-Howrah Express under the Utkrisht project makes the journey more comfortable for the birds. However, many traders avoided transporting roosters this week due to heightened security at several stations on account of Republic Day. However, a few diehards managed to get on the train with their roosters on Friday.

Anup Kumar, accompanying his rooster on the train, said, “After some bargaining, I bought the rooster for Rs 3,000. These roosters can fetch Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 in Kolkata. Prices also increase once the bird starts winning more competitions.” Rooster traders said they have no involvement in betting on cockfighting. “These are fixed by organisers of cockfighting events and betting amounts can be in the lakhs of rupees. We will participate in the competitions and if our roosters start winning, people will buy the roosters from us,” a trader said on us,” a trader said.