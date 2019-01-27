Home States Tamil Nadu

Security tightened in Madurai ahead of PM Modi's visit

Director General of Police TK Rajendran and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay kumar have been closely monitoring the security arrangements.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today to lay foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and to address a public meeting, the city police has brought the Mandola Nagar Ground area under security blanket with 5,000 police personnel.

Director General of Police TK Rajendran and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay kumar have been closely monitoring the security arrangements. Police sources said that Modi would reach the Mandola Nagar Ground at 11.30 am today. They also said that both the events would be held at different daises on the same ground and separate stages have been created for the two events. 

Speaking to Express, Madurai City Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham said, “The area has been brought under security blanket. The vehicle movements through the programme venue have been diverted. The visitors to the programme and public meeting won’t be allowed after 10 am.” Sources from the department said that Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Central Reserve Police Force would also be engage in security. 

