Striking teachers, employees lock horns with Tamil Nadu government; Monday turns crucial for both sides

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: The striking teachers and government employees, sounding the war bugle, have seemingly locked horns with Tamil Nadu government as both sides have decided to take on one another. However, Monday's developments will be crucial for both the protesters and the government.

The State government has come out with a statement, widely propagated, explaining its position regarding the demands made by the teachers and government employees. It has also made clear the demand for revoking contributing pension scheme and reverting to the old pension scheme is not viable.

12 leaders suspended

It has further hardened its stand by arresting frontline leaders of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) and subsequently placing them under suspension.

In Vellore, six teachers, who are top leaders of JACTTO-GEO, were suspended from service while 8 teachers leading from the front in neighbouring Tiruvannamalai district were subjected to the same action.

This apart, around 12,000 teachers, on strike since January 22, have been served notices in both the districts, besides warning them of inviting action under section 17 (b) of TNCS (D&A) Rules.

Sounding war bugle

Yet, the teachers and government employees look unrelenting and asserted that they cannot be cowed down by intimidation tactics.

“We cannot be cowed down by intimidation tactics adopted by the State government. We are focused on achieving what we have been demanding for long. We will continue the road roko on Monday as well,” SN Janardhanan, state executive committee member of JACTTO-GEO, told reporters here on Sunday.

He pointed out that the teachers and government employees are demanding Tamil Nadu government only to implement what late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had promised before the 2016 Assembly elections.

Janardhanan also questioned the rationale behind the government's purported move to merging 3500 schools and closing down another 5000 schools across the State.

He wanted the government to clarify on the deposit of pension amount collected from the teachers and government employees.

“We want to know to where the money collected from us did go? Why aren't they allowing us availing of loans from the pension fund?” he questioned.

Since the government is believably preparing to intensify the crackdown against the strike, second rung leaders of JACTTO-GEO have been keeping themselves aloof to escape arrest.

Temporary teachers

The authorities of the School Education department have been scrutinising the applications received for recruitment of temporary teachers.

“In Tiruvannamalai district, we have received 3,750 applications so far. They are being scrutinised to choose the eligible hands,” Chief Education Officer (CEO) V Jayakumar said on Sunday.

The officials are working overtime in Vellore perusing the applications that have been piling up.

Monday crucial

Depending upon the turnout of teachers on Monday, further action will be taken to recruit temporary teachers.

“We will see how many teachers are returning to work on Monday. Depending upon that further action will be initiated against the absentees as we have already issued them show cause notices,” Vellore CEO S Mars stated.

Meanwhile, sources said that the striking teachers and government employees may have to face hard action from the side of the Police.

Those who are courting arrest may be remanded to judicial custody, the sources added.

The outcome of a case regarding the strike coming up for hearing before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court is also going to be crucial.

The State level leaders of JACTTO-GEO will weigh the outcome of the case as soon as it is pronounced and take a call on future course of action.