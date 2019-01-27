Ambur-based T Abdul Wahid Tanneries told to ‘shut down’ for non-compliance

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A leading tannery, which is one of the largest exporters of leather to America and Europe, is under the scanner of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) after its tannery in Solur village at Ambur has been directed to be shut down for non-compliance of norms. The unit apparently has been directed to close all manufacturing activities with immediate effect and the operations could be resumed only with written permission from CPCB.

The board took the action after a team of scientists from CPCB’s regional directorate in Bengaluru found that the tannery — T Abdul Wahid Tanneries — which is engaged in processing semi-finished leather to produce finished leather, did not have consent from Tamil Pollution Control Board to operate after the earlier Consent to Operate expired on March 31, 2018.

The inspection report apparently had said the unit has applied for renewal of consent on April 2018. The report also seems to have found that the online continuous monitoring system with respect to flow meters is yet to be activated and connectivity to CPCB server is yet to be established. It has also directed the company to construct adequate shelter for storing dust collected from the bag filters of the plant and to dispose it to authorised agents and maintain record on the same. The report also wanted the company to restudy the water circulation system adopted in the spray drier and minimise sudden load to Effluent Treatment Plant.

It is learnt that CPCB has directed the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited to disconnect power supply to the unit with immediate effect. It has also written to the state pollution control board to ensure compliance of CPCB directive.

The tannery is located strategically between Chennai and Bengaluru and consists of Tannery 1 & 2. Tannery 1 is a well equipped tannery with state-of-the-art machinery.

The product lines processed here are goat skins, cow calf and cow hides, with processing facilities from beam house up to crusting.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant with a 2 stage reverse osmosis system and chrome recovery plant (CRP), the tannery focuses on importance of environmental protection.

Tannery 2 is equipped with world class post tanning and finishing operations to cater to the requirements of top brands in the industry. Officials from the company could not be contacted for comments.