PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, says affordable healthcare top priority

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a high-profile function at Mandela Nagar here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur in Madurai on Sunday.

The Prime Minister who arrived in Madurai in a special flight on Sunday around 11.30 am was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at the airport.

It has been more than fours years since the announcement of the premier healthcare facility in the State was made. It will be built within 45 months at an allocated budget of Rs 1,264 crore.

After laying the foundation stone for AIIMS, Modi inaugurated the super speciality blocks at government medical college hospitals in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thanjuvar that are built at a total cost of Rs 450 crore.

The Prime Minister also dedicated 12 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) in Tamil Nadu to the public.

During his address, Modi reiterated that the Centre had been giving top priority to healthcare and was making it affordable.

“It is committed to strengthening healthcare initiatives to ensure universal health coverage. Consequently, medical colleges across India are being upgraded, initiatives to ensure preventive healthcare and safe pregnancy have been taken up vigorously,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister said that the AIIMS to be built in Thoppur would benefit the entire population of Tamil Nadu. Further, he said that after its launch three months ago, Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) had covered 89,000 beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu and that 1,320 health and wellness centres had been opened across the State to provide comprehensive primary healthcare. He also stated that during the NDA rule in the last four-and-a-half years, medical seats had been increased by about 30 per cent.

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and Union Minister of State for Shipping and Finance Pon Radhakrishnan also took part in the function.