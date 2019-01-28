Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, says affordable healthcare top priority

It has been more than fours years since the announcement of the premier healthcare facility in the State was made. It will be built within 45 months at an allocated budget of Rs 1,264 crore.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the foundation stone laying ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Madurai Sunday Jan. 27 2019. | PTI

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: In a high-profile function at Mandela Nagar here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur in Madurai on Sunday. 

The Prime Minister who arrived in Madurai in a special flight on Sunday around 11.30 am was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at the airport. 

It has been more than fours years since the announcement of the premier healthcare facility in the State was made. It will be built within 45 months at an allocated budget of Rs 1,264 crore.  

After laying the foundation stone for AIIMS, Modi inaugurated the super speciality blocks at government medical college hospitals in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thanjuvar that are built at a total cost of Rs 450 crore.

The Prime Minister also dedicated 12 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) in Tamil Nadu to the public. 

During his address, Modi reiterated that the Centre had been giving top priority to healthcare and was making it affordable.

“It is committed to strengthening healthcare initiatives to ensure universal health coverage. Consequently, medical colleges across India are being upgraded, initiatives to ensure preventive healthcare and safe pregnancy have been taken up vigorously,” he pointed out.  

The Prime Minister said that the AIIMS to be built in Thoppur would benefit the entire population of Tamil Nadu. Further, he said that after its launch three months ago, Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) had covered 89,000 beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu and that 1,320 health and wellness centres had been opened across the State to provide comprehensive primary healthcare.  He also stated that during the NDA rule in the last four-and-a-half years, medical seats had been increased by about 30 per cent. 

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and Union Minister of State for Shipping and Finance Pon Radhakrishnan also took part in the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp