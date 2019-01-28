Burglars break into PNB Trichy branch, loot cash and gold worth crores

By Online Desk

Burglars on Monday broke open a branch of PNB (Punjab National Bank) at Samayapuram in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu and escaped with cash and jewellery worth crores of rupees.

The burglars apparently drilled a hole into the bank’s wall to reach the strongroom and looted the valuables from five lockers, according to police. The cops are currently looking at CCTV footage to catch the miscreants.

The burglary came to light when bank officials opened the branch on Monday. The bank was closed on Saturday evening. Sunday was a holiday.

The customers had been asked to report to the bank, police said.

District SP Zia-Ul-Haque has visited the spot. Police are investigating to find out when the crime took place. The total value of stolen gold and cash could only be ascertained based on the statement of the customers who used the lockers, the cops said.